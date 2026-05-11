CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: CBSE Class 12 result when and where to check?

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be announced soon on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Along with official websites, CBSE 12th scorecard will be available for download at Digilocker and UMANG app.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.