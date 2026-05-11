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CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: CBSE Class 12 result when and where to check?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

results.cbse.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: CBSE 12th result 2026 will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, once released.

CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: When and where to download Class 12 scorecard PDF.
CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: When and where to download Class 12 scorecard PDF. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be announced soon on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Along with official websites, CBSE 12th scorecard will be available for download at Digilocker and UMANG app.  

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF at results.cbse.nic.in 

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :CBSE 12th result 2026 when? Live Updates

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  • 2:01 PM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

    The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

     

  • 2:00 PM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 links

    CBSE 12th result 2026 links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 2:00 PM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 websites

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 websites are -  cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 1:59 PM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026: Where to check

    CBSE 12th result 2026 will be available on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 1:59 PM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 when?

    CBSE 12th result 2026 will be announced soon on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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