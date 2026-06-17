June 17, 2026
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CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 link at results.cbse.nic.in soon; steps to download scorecard PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026: CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Know how to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF.

Check CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in.
Check CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation exam result 2026 will be announced soon on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, along with Digilocker, UMANG app, indiaresults.com. The CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth.   

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 

The students can check and download the Class 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12  re-evaluation scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheets via DigiLocker?

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
  • On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE 12th re-evaluation Board Results.
  • Click on this option.
  • Enter the required details and submit.
  • Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.  

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard via UMANG app 

  • Download UMANG app from Google Playstore 
  • Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number  
  • Select CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF link 
  • CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen  
  • Save CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Also Read | Is CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 delay affecting students' admission process? 

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Cbse CBSE 12th Exam Cbse 12th Results Cbse Results Cbseresults.nic.in
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