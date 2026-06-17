CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 link at results.cbse.nic.in soon; steps to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation exam result 2026 will be announced soon on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, along with Digilocker, UMANG app, indiaresults.com. The CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth.

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download the Class 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheets via DigiLocker?

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE 12th re-evaluation Board Results.

Click on this option.

Enter the required details and submit.

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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