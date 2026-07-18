CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 via UMANG app: 5 ways to download scorecard PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 second board exam result 2026 will be available via UMANG app apart from the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE Class 10 phase two exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.
How to download CBSE 10th scorecard via UMANG app
- Download UMANG app from Google Playstore
- Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number
- Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link
- CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.
- Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link
- Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials
- CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker?
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
- On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results.
- Click on this option.
- Enter the required details and submit.
- Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.
How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com
- Click on CBSE 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.
For details on CBSE 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.