CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in soon Live: Direct link, login credentials

New Delhi:

Will Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) going to announce Class 10 second board exam result 2026 today, July 14? CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. CBSE Class 10 second board exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.