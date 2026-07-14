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  4. CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in soon Live: Direct link, login credentials
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CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in soon Live: Direct link, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE 10th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in soon. Check login credentials to download CBSE 10th marksheet PDF.

CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 soon at results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 soon at results.cbse.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

Will Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) going to announce Class 10 second board exam result 2026 today, July 14? CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  CBSE Class 10 second board exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.  

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in  
  • Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link  
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download  
  • Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in

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  • 11:48 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker

    1. Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app 
    2. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
    3. On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results 
    4. Click on this option 
    5. Enter the required details and submit 
    6. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it. 

     

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th pass marks

    The minimum passing marks to clear Class 10 second board exam is 33 per cent. The candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and subject-wise to clear Class 10 exam. The minimum pass marks required to clear Theory and practical exam is 33 per cent.  

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in  
    2. Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link  
    3. Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials  
    4. CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download  
    5. Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 11:18 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

    The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.    

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th scorecard links

    CBSE 10th scorecard links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.    

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 websites

    CBSE 10th result 2026 websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.  

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 today?

    Is CBSE going to announce Class 10 second board exam result 2026 today, July 14? CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download Class 10 marksheet PDF on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 second board exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.  

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Cbse CBSE 10th Result 2026
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