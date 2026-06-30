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  4. CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: Class 10 result today? Direct links
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CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: Class 10 result today? Direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE 10th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in: Will CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be announced today? CBSE 10th scorecard will be available for download on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2026 Live: CBSE Class 10 scorecard links, login credentials
CBSE 10th result 2026 Live: CBSE Class 10 scorecard links, login credentials Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

Will Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 second board exam result 2026 be announced today, June 30? CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download Class 10 scorecard on the cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. CBSE Class 10 phase two exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.   

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker 

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results
Click on this option
Enter the required details and submit
Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.   

Live updates :CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live

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  • 11:49 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker

    Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
    Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
    On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results
    Click on this option
    Enter the required details and submit
    Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.    

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 10th scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

  • 11:47 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 links

    CBSE 10th result 2026 links are cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.    

  • 11:45 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 websites

    CBSE 10th result 2026 websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.    

  • 11:43 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 today?

    Will CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be announced today, June 30? CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download Class 10 scorecard on the cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

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Cbse CBSE 10th Result 2026
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