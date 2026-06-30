CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: Class 10 result today? Direct links

New Delhi:

Will Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 second board exam result 2026 be announced today, June 30? CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download Class 10 scorecard on the cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. CBSE Class 10 phase two exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.