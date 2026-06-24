CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026: Alternative ways to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 second board exam scorecard 2026 will be available for download via Digilokcer, UMANG app apart from official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Earlier, CBSE Class 10 result 2026 was announced on April 15, the overall pass percentage touched at 93.70 per cent.

How to download CBSE 10th second board exam marksheets via DigiLocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download CBSE Class 10 second board exam scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear Class 10 second board exam is 33 per cent. The candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and subject-wise to clear Class 10 exam. The minimum pass marks required to clear Theory and practical exam is 33 per cent.

For details on CBSE 10th second board examination result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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