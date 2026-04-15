CBSE 10th results 2026 DECLARED at results.cbse.nic.in: Here's how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 on the official website. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms. It should be noted that the From this year, the CBSE will allow students to improve their scores through the second board exams. Over 25 lakh students appeared for the main board exams held from February 17 to March 11.

List of CBSE websites to check Class 10 result

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG

How to check CBSE class 10 result 2026?

Visit CBSE website-cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click the cbse result 2026 class 10 link

Enter the required details

cbse 10th result 2026 appears on the screen

Download and save it

How to get CBSE class 10 result 2026 online?

Visit cbse.nic.in class 10

Click the result link

Enter the required details

CBSE 10th result 2026 appears on the screen

Download and save it

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check score via UMANG App

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from the Play Store/App Store or visit umang.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Search for “CBSE Board” in the services section

Step 4: Select your class (Class 10)

Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Your digital scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet for future reference