CBSE 10th result link activated at examinationservices.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 result 2026 is available at examinationservices.nic.in. The students can download the CBSE 10th scorecard PDF using their login credentials - roll number, school number, and date of birth.

The students can check and download the CBSE 10th scorecard at examinationservices.nic.in. To download, click on the CBSE 10th scorecard PDF link and use your application number and date of birth as the login credentials. The CBSE 10th scorecard will be available for download, save the CBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

How to download the CBSE 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard, click on the CBSE 10th result link and enter required login credentials. The CBSE 10th scorecard will be available for download on the screen. Save the CBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a printout.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker?

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it

For details on the CBSE Class 10 exam result, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.