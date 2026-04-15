CBSE 10th result 2026 link at resultscbse.nic.in: Alternative websites to download scorecard

New Delhi:

CBSE 10th result alternative websites: CBSE 10th result is available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. If students find difficulties in downloading CBSE Class 10 scorecard on the CBSE portals, they can download CBSE 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com, Umang App, Digilocker

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com

The students can check and download Class 10 scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com. To download CBSE 10th scorecard, click on CBSE 10th result link and enter required login credentials. CBSE 10th scorecard will be available for download on the screen, save CBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker?

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results.

Click on this option.

Enter the required details and submit.

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam result, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.