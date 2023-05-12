CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in, check marksheet, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE 10th result 2023 decalred today

CBSE 10th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE Class 10th result 2023 today, May 12. Students who have appeared for the highschool (Class 10) board exams can check their CBSE 10th result 2023 from the official website of the board at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in. Candidates are required to enter their CBSE roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to download the CBSE board result 2023. CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

As per the CBSE Class 10 results, 93.12 percent students have cleared the board exams, however, the pass percentage down by 1.28 percent points in comparision to last year.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to download CBSE Results?

Visit the official website at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in.

Go to the 'Result' tab and click on the 'Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023' link.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your Roll Number, School No., Date of Birth and Admit Card ID.

Submit details and CBSE Class 10th result will appear on the screen.

Download CBSE Class 10th result 2023 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: CBSE Results 2023 Download