CBSE 10th Result 2022: Results to be declared soon; Check date, websites and other details 

May 31 was the last date to upload the marks of term 1& 2 practical exams, project work etc

Students can expect the results of CBSE Class 10 anytime soon

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board 10th Term 2 exam was over on 24 May 2022. The result will be available on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Although there has been no official announcement about the result date students are eagerly waiting for their results.

The CBSE this year conducted its Class 10th and 12th examination in two terms. The Term 1 exam was held in November-December 2021 while the Term 2 exam was held in April 2022.

The examinations were being held in an online form for the last two years. Earlier, the board had decided to cancel the physical examination for Class 10, due to rising Covid-19 cases. CBSE opted for an alternate formula of assessment and as a result, all the students were promoted to the next class.

Websites to check the results

CBSE Board Class 10th result will be uploaded on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE is expected to release the Class 10th Result in June.

Evaluation process completed

The CBSE Board had set May 31 as the last date to upload the marks of term 1 and term 2 practical exams, project work and internal assessment marks of students of Class 10 while it was June 5 for Class 12. Thus, the students who wrote the examination can expect the results anytime soon.

