CAT result 2025 to be announced in last week of December: CAT Convenor | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result will be announced in the last week of December, any day between December 28 and 31, CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN told India TV Digital. Following the release of CAT final answer key on December 17, there is a high anticipation that the CAT result will be announced soon, but CAT Convenor said, "we are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31." The candidates who had appeared in CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CAT result date of last 5 years

CAT result 2024- December 19

CAT result 2023- December 21

CAT result 2022- December 21

CAT result 2021- January 3

CAT result 2020- January 2.

How to download CAT final answer key 2025

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT final answer key 2025 PDF link

CAT final answer key PDF will be available for download

Save CAT final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.