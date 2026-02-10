Calicut University UG, PG results 2026 out; know how to download scorecard PDF Calicut University UG, PG results 2026: Calicut University UG, PG results 2026 has been declared. The candidates can check and download Calicut University UG, PG scorecard PDF on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The University of Calicut has announced the results for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), professional, vocational and distance courses. The candidates who had appeared for Calicut University UG, PG exams 2025 can check the result on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. The Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 pdf login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The students can check the UG, PG programme-wise respective result by clicking on the result link. To download the programme-wise scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in and click on the scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number as the login credential. Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in

Click on Calicut University UG, PG scorecard PDF link

Use registration number as the required login credential

Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

The Calicut University result has been released for the following programmes-

Sixth Semester BBA and Bachelor of Laws (Honours)

Regular and Supplementary Exams (April 2025)

Fifth Semester B.Voc Examinations (CUCBCSS-UG)

SDE–CUCBCSS (CDOE) B.Com/BBA

Master of Tourism and Hospitality Management

M.Sc. Health and Yoga Therapy

M.Sc. Food Science and Technology

PG CBCSS Examinations

M.A. History (Distance Education)

Certificate Course in Commercial and Spoken Hindi.

For details on Calicut University UG, PG results 2025, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.