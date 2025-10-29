Calicut University revaluation results out for BCom, BBA supplementary exams; Direct link at results.uoc.ac.in Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation results: The students who have applied for revaluation of BCom/ BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam April 2025 can check the result on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. Know how to download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The University of Calicut has released the revaluation results of BCom/ BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam April 2025. The students who have applied for revaluation of BCom/ BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam April 2025 can check the result on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. The Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary exam scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number and date of birth.

The students can check and download the BCom, BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam revaluation scorecard PDF on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. To download Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement revaluation scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in and click on the scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number as the login credential. Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement revaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save it and take a print out.

Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard 2025: How to download at results.uoc.ac.in

Visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in

Click on Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use registration number as the login credential

Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement revaluation scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard 2025 PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Calicut University course and exam-wise results out at uoc.ac.in

VIII Semester B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-03 Admission) September 2022

VII Semester Part Time B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-08 Admission) September 2022

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A ECONOMICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2022, 2023 Admissions)

VII Semester B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-03 Admission) September 2022

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A.ARABIC (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2022, 2023 Admissions)

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester MSc MATHEMATICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2024 (2020, 2021 Admissions)

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A ENGLISH (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2024 (2020, 2021 Admissions)

Scrutiny Result of Third Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 7/2020 (2015 Admission)

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 1/2020 (2015 Admission)

Scrutiny Result of First Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 7/2019 (2015 Admission)

Revaluation Results of II Semester SDE-CBCSS B.A/B.Sc/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Supplementary /Improvement Examination April 2025 ( 2019 Admn. Onwards).

For details on Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement exam revaluation results, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.