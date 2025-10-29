Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Calicut University revaluation results out for BCom, BBA supplementary exams; Direct link at results.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University revaluation results out for BCom, BBA supplementary exams; Direct link at results.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation results: The students who have applied for revaluation of BCom/ BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam April 2025 can check the result on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. Know how to download scorecard PDF.

Calicut University revaluation results out for BCom, BBA supplementary exams
Calicut University revaluation results out for BCom, BBA supplementary exams Image Source : Image: uoc.ac.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The University of Calicut has released the revaluation results of BCom/ BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam April 2025. The students who have applied for revaluation of BCom/ BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam April 2025 can check the result on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. The Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary exam scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number and date of birth. 

The students can check and download the BCom, BBA supplementary/ Improvement exam revaluation scorecard PDF on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. To download Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement revaluation scorecard PDF, students need to  visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in and click on the scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number as the login credential. Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement revaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save  it and take a print out.  

Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard 2025: How to download at results.uoc.ac.in  

  • Visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in  
  • Click on Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use registration number as the login credential 
  • Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement revaluation scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard 2025 PDF 
  • Take a hard copy out of it. 

Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary revaluation scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details. 

Calicut University course and exam-wise results out at uoc.ac.in

  • VIII Semester B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-03 Admission) September 2022
  • VII Semester Part Time B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-08 Admission) September 2022 
  • Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A ECONOMICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2022, 2023 Admissions) 
  • VII Semester B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-03 Admission) September 2022 
  • Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A.ARABIC (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2022, 2023 Admissions) 
  • Scrutiny Result of Second Semester MSc MATHEMATICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2024 (2020, 2021 Admissions) 
  • Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A ENGLISH (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2024 (2020, 2021 Admissions) 
  • Scrutiny Result of Third Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 7/2020 (2015 Admission) 
  • Scrutiny Result of Second Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 1/2020 (2015 Admission) 
  • Scrutiny Result of First Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 7/2019 (2015 Admission) 
  • Revaluation Results of II Semester SDE-CBCSS B.A/B.Sc/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Supplementary /Improvement Examination April 2025 ( 2019 Admn. Onwards).  

For details on Calicut University BCom, BBA supplementary/ improvement exam revaluation results, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.    

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\