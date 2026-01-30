Calicut University result out for UG, PG exams 2025; how to download scorecard PDF Calicut University UG, PG results 2025: The candidates who had appeared for Calicut University UG, PG exams 2025 can check the result on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. Know how to download Calicut University UG, PG scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The University of Calicut has released the results for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate exams. The candidates who had appeared for Calicut University UG, PG exams 2025 can check the result on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. The Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 pdf login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The students can check the UG, PG programme-wise respective result by clicking on the result link. To download the programme-wise scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in and click on the scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number as the login credential. Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in

Click on Calicut University UG, PG scorecard PDF link

Use registration number as the required login credential

Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Calicut University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

The Calicut University result has been released for the following programmes-

First Semester FYUG Examination November 2025

First Semester B.Ed. SPECIAL EDUCATION (HEARING IMPAIRMENT) Examination 11/2025 (2023, 2024, 2025 Admissions)

First Semester B.Ed. SPECIAL EDUCATION (INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY) Examination 11/2025 (2023, 2024, 2025 Admissions)

Fourth Semester(BMMC) One time Special supplementary Examination September 2021

V Semester SDE -CUCBCSS (CDOE) B.A/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama/B.Sc Mathematics/B.Sc Counselling Psychology One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2022 (2014-2016 Admn.)

Third Semester Integrated P.G. Regular / Supplementary / Improvement Examination November 2025 (IY3112025) (2021 Admissions onwrds).

For details on Calicut University UG, PG results 2025, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.