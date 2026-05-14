BSEH Haryana Board 10th scorecard link activated at bseh.org.in: Six ways to download HBSE 10th marksheet PDF

Bhiwani:

The Haryana Board (BSEH) Class 10 scorecard link has been activated on the website - bseh.org.in. The BSEH 10th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. A total of 89.60 per cent students cleared the BSEH 10th exam successfully this year.

BSEH 10th scorecard at bseh.org.in: How to download

The students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in. To download BSEH 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in and click on HBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEH 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save HBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEH 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Haryana Board BSEH 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEH 10th result 2026: Alternative websites to check matric result

BSEH 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com: How to download matric 10th marksheet PDF

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials

BSEH Haryana Board 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEH Haryana Board 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download HBSE 10th marksheet via App

Download HBSE 10th result app from Google playstore Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials HBSE 10th marksheet will be available for download Save BSEH 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download HBSE 10th scorecard via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google playstore Login with credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth Click on BSEH 10th scorecard link BSEH 10th scorecard will be available for download on the screen Save BSEH 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to check BSEH 10th result 2026 via SMS

To get BSEH 10th result 2026 via SMS, students need to type RESULTHB10 roll number and send it to 56263.

For details on BSEH 10th result 2026, please visit the official website - bseh.org.in.