BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th result 2026 tomorrow? How to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

Will the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results on Saturday, March 21? A senior BSEB official told India TV Digital that the inter, Class 12 exam result will be announced by March 24. The Bihar Board 12th result once announced, students can check the inter exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13 while Matric, Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 25

2024 - March 23

2023 - March 21

2022 - March 16

2021 - March 26

2020 - March 24.

BSEB matric, 10th result dates 2026

BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 is likely to be out by March 28. The students can check BSEB Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 29 2024- March 31 2023- March 31 2022- March 31 2021- April 5 2020- May 26.

How to download BSEB matric marksheet 2026 PDF at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The students can download BSEB matric marksheet PDF on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

To download BSEB 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save Bihar Board Class 10 marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out if it.

For details on BSEB Inter result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.