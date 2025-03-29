BSEB Bihar 10th result 2025 announced, how to download Matric marksheet BSEB Bihar 10th results 2025 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students and parents can download Bihar BSEB 10th results 2025 through the official website, matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

BSEB Bihar Class 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has announced the Class 10 matric results. Students and parents can download Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 from the official website – biharboardonline.com. The results were announced by the Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

BSEB Class 10 matric exams were conducted between February 17 and 25 for over 15.85 candidates. The provisional answer keys for the class 10th exams were released on March 6. Candidates had an opportunity to raise objections online against the answer keys till March 10. To pass the Bihar Board Class 10th exam, every student is required to score a minimum of 30% marks in all subjects. If a student scores less than the prescribed minimum marks, he/she will be declared failed. Such students will get an opportunity to appear in the BSEB 10th compartmental exam.

How to download BSEB Bihar Class 10th Result 2025?

Visit the official website of matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

Click on the link 'BSEB Matric Result 2025' on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code.

After submitting, your 10th Result 2025 Bihar Board will appear on the screen.

Download Bihar Board Matric Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Updates: BSEB Matric exam result announced, 82.11% pass, three bags top position

ALSO READ | Bihar Board 10th toppers 2025 list out: Three bags top position, check their marks and percentage

How to download Bihar Matric Results 2025 through Digilocker app?

Step 1: First, go to the DigiLocker website or get the app on your phone.

Step 2: Enter the mobile number you registered.

Step 3: Choose "Bihar School Examination Board" from the list of options.

Step 4: Click "Matric Marksheet" and fill in the necessary information.

Step 5: Your grade report will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Go through it and save it for later.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Updates

How to get Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 through SMS?