BSEB 10th result 2026: How to download matric scorecard pdf at results.biharboardonline.com

Patna:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) matric, Class 10 exam result websites and direct links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check and download matric, 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass marks, qualifying status, other details.

How to check BSEB 12th result 2026 via mobile apps

To download and access the BSEB inter scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps:

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for Bihar Board 12th result 2026 app or BSEB result app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on BSEB Class 12 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to download BSEB inter scorecard 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to download their Bihar Board Class 12 scorecard through DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app

Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section

Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Click on Class 12 marksheet or scorecard link

Enter required details such as roll number or year

BSEB 12th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the digital marksheet and save it for future use.

For details on BSEB Bihar Board matric, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.