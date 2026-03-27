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  4. BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live: Bihar Board matric result websites, direct links
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BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live: Bihar Board matric result websites, direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live: BSEB 10th result websites and direct links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board matric result at results.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board matric result at results.biharboardonline.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Patna:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) will soon announce the matric, Class 10 exam result 2026. BSEB 10th result websites and direct links are -  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.   

The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com 
  • Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
  • BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live Updates

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  • 10:39 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com 
    • Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
    • Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
    • BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    
  • 10:38 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB matric result links

    BSEB matric result links are -  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB matric 10th result websites

    BSEB matric 10th result websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 date

    Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced soon on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result today?

    BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 is likely to be announced today, March 27. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. BSEB 10th result once released, will be available on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

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