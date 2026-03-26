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BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live: Bihar Board matric result likely tomorrow

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB 10th result 2026 Live: The Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 once released, students can check matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board matric result at results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board matric result at results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 is expected to be out tomorrow, March 27, sources earlier told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 once released, students can check matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.  

BSEB 10th result 2026 websites and links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  1. Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com 
  2. Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
  3. Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
  4. BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  5. Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live Updates: Official websites, direct links

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  • 11:41 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result 2026 when?

    BSEB 10th result 2026 is likely to be announced on Friday, March 27. BSEB 10th result 2026 websites and links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result dates of past 6 years

    • 2025 - March 29 
    • 2024- March 31
    • 2023- March 31
    • 2022- March 31
    • 2021- April 5
    • 2020- May 26.  
  • 10:31 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB, Bihar Board matric, 10th result links

    BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BSEB matric scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com

    1. Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com 
    2. Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
    4. BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com

    The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    results.biharboardonline.com, BSEB 10th result websites

    BSEB 10th result 2026 websites and links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 time

    Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 is likely to be out tomorrow, March 27 by 1:30 PM. The Bihar Board earlier announced the inter, 12th result at 1:30 pm on March 23. 

    BSEB 10th result 2026 websites and links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result date 2026

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th result is likely to be out on March 27, sources earlier told India TV Digital. BSEB 10th result 2026 websites and links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

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