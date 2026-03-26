BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live: Bihar Board matric result likely tomorrow

New Delhi:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 is expected to be out tomorrow, March 27, sources earlier told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 once released, students can check matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.

BSEB 10th result 2026 websites and links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.