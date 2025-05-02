BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 direct link out, get your Odisha Board matric scorecards from here BSE Odisha class 10th Result 2025 direct link has been activated. Students who were eagerly waiting for their results can download their results using their roll number on login page. Check direct link, pass percentage, and other details here.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the results of class 10th for the academic year 2024-25. According to the results, 4,44,863 students have passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 94.93 per cent, a decrease from 96.27 per cent in 2024. Gender wise, Girls outperformed boys. According to the data, 2,40,251 male students passed the exam with an average score of 94 per cent, while 2,44,612 female students passed with an average score of 96 per cent. The BSE Odisha Result 2025 link for class 10 is available on the official website. Students can download their results using their credentials on the login page. Here are simple steps to download the BSE Odisha Result 2025 for class 10th.

How to download BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025?

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the 'BSE Odisha HSC Result' flashing under latest news.

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to provide your details such as roll number, name, and click on 'submit'.

BSE Odisha Class 10th result will appear on the screen.

Download BSE Odisha class 10th result and save it for future reference.

BSE Odisha Matric result 2025 overview

Filled up forms: 5,02,417

Absent: 243

Appeared: 5,02,174

Malpractice (MP): 169

Withheld results: 01

Passed: 4,84,863

Failed (Grade F): 17,384

% of pass: 94.93

No. of boys passed: 2,40,251

No. of girls passed: 2,44,612

BSE Odisha Class 10th result download link

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025: Revaluation process

Those who are unsatisfied with their marks obtained in the Odisha 10th Result 2025 can apply for the revaluation. As of now, the board has not revealed the revaluation dates. The students will be able to apply for revaluation by visiting the official website of the Odisha Board. Details on the same will be shared in due course. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of BSE Odisha for latest updates.