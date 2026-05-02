BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 via SMS: How to check

Cuttack:

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) Class 10 result 2026 will be available via SMS, apart from the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to check BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 via SMS -

To get BSE Odisha 10th result, type OR10 and send it to 5676750

How to download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF at orissaresults.nic.in

The students can check and download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and click on AHSC 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in Click on BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF link Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download Save BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Play Store Click on BSE Odisha AHSC 10th scorecard PDF link Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF via Digilocker: Steps to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Click on BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSE Odisha 10th pass marks

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in aggregate and 30 per cent marks in each subject to pass BSE Odisha 10th exam.

For details on BSE Odisha 10th exam 2026, please visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.