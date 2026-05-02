BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in Live: AHSC 10th scorecard download links, credentials

Cuttack:

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama Examination, 10th result 2026 will be announced today, May 2. BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 websites and links are - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in.

The students can check and download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and click on AHSC 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF via UMANG app