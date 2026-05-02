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BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in Live: AHSC 10th scorecard download links, credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 Live: BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 websites and links are - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in. Know how to download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard via alternative websites

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in Live: Check result websites, links.
BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in Live: Check result websites, links. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Cuttack:

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama Examination, 10th result 2026 will be announced today, May 2. BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 websites and links are - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in.  

The students can check and download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites -  orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and click on AHSC 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

How to download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF via UMANG app  

  • Download UMANG app from Google Play Store  
  • Click on BSE Odisha AHSC 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials    
  • BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen   
  • Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

Live updates :BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 2:46 PM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites -  orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and click on AHSC 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 2:46 PM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 links

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 links are - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in.  

    The students can check and download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites -  orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and click on AHSC 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 2:45 PM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 websites

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 websites  are - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in. The students can check and download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites -  orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and click on AHSC 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 2:45 PM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 time

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 time is 4 PM. BSE Odisha 10th result websites are - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in.  

    The students can check and download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites -  orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and click on AHSC 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 2:44 PM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 today

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 will be announced on Saturday, May 2. BSE Odisha 10th result once announced, will be available on the websites - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in.   

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