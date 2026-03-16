Bihar Board 12th result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB inter scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com this week?

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results 2026 this week. Sources in Bihar Board earlier told India TV Digital that the Class 12 exam result can be expected between March 21 and 24. The Bihar Board 12th result once announced, students can check the inter exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Meanwhile, the BSEB matric, Class 10 exam result is expected by March 28.

Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13 while Matric, Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.