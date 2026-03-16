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Bihar Board 12th result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB inter scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com this week?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB inter result 2026 Live: The Bihar Board 12th result once announced, students can check the inter exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Inter Result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board 12th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Inter Result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board 12th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results 2026 this week. Sources in Bihar Board earlier told India TV Digital that the Class 12 exam result can be expected  between March 21 and 24. The Bihar Board 12th result once announced, students can check the inter exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.  Meanwhile, the BSEB matric, Class 10 exam result is expected by March 28. 

Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13 while Matric, Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  
  • Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
  • BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

Live updates :BSEB inter result 2026 Live Updates: Direct link, official websites to download inter scorecard

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  • 9:52 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years

    • 2025 - March 25 
    • 2024 - March 23 
    • 2023 - March 21 
    • 2022 - March 16 
    • 2021 - March 26 
    • 2020 - March 24. 
  • 9:52 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result date of past 6 years

    • 2025 - March 29 
    • 2024- March 31
    • 2023- March 31
    • 2022- March 31
    • 2021- April 5
    • 2020- May 26. 
  • 9:51 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB matric, 10th result dates 2026

    BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 is likely to be out by March 28. The students can check BSEB Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board inter result websites

    Bihar Board inter, Class 12 result websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result date 2026

    Bihar Board BSEB is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results by March 21. Sources in BSEB earlier told India TV Digital that the Bihar Board inter exam result is likely to be announced between March 21 and 24. The Bihar Board 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

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