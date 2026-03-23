Bihar Board 12th result 2026: Alternative websites to download scorecard

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 result 2026 has been announced. The students can check and download BSEB inter scorecard on the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com or interbiharboard.com. Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held between February 2 and 13.

In case the official websites are slow or not responding due to heavy traffic, students can check their BSEB 12th result 2026 on alternative websites. These platforms will also host the Bihar Board inter scorecard link for easy access. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

BSEB 12th Result Alternative links

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking the result. The alternative websites will require application number and date of birth to access the scorecard.

Visit the alternative websites hosting BSEB 12th result - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com; interbiharboard.com

Click on BSEB Class 12 result 2026 link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out

The BSEB 12th scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, and other important details.'

Details mentioned on BSEB 12th scorecard 2026

The BSEB inter scorecard 2026 will include important details such as candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, and other key information. Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Other alternate ways to check BSEB 12th results

Apart from the official sites, students can also access their results via SMS and the DigiLocker app. These options are available in case the official websites encounter high traffic following the announcement of results.

For details on Bihar Board 12th result 2026, students can visit the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.