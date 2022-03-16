BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Inter exam results to be out at 3 pm today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 BSEB Inter results to be out at 3 pm today

The Bihar School Examination Board will soon declare the Bihar Board Class 12 exam results today. The results are expected to be out by 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB on onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, the Board conducted the Class 12 examination in the state from February 1 to February 14, 2022, for all streams- arts, commerce, and science. The practical exam for Class 12 was held from January 10 to January 20, 2022, in the state. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.

The answer key for the Class 12 examination was released on March 3 by the Board on the official website.

The evaluation process for the Class 12 results was on February 26 and ended on March 8, 2022. The evaluation was done at various exam centers allotted by the Board in the state.

