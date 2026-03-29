Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2026: Alternative websites to download scorecard PDF

Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the matric, Class 10 exam result 2026. The students can check BSEB matric exam result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Apart from the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, the BSEB matric exam result will be available at indiaresults.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result 2026 using login credentials - name, roll number. To download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit indiaresults.com and enter login credentials - roll number, mobile number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB matric scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com Click BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link Enter roll number, mobile number as the required login credentials BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save BSEB 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check BSEB 10th result 2026 via mobile apps

To download and access the BSEB matric 10th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps:

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for Bihar Board 10th result 2026 app or BSEB result app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on BSEB Class 10 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to download BSEB matric 10th scorecard 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to download their Bihar Board Class 10 scorecard through DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app

Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section

Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Click on Class 10 marksheet or scorecard link

Enter required details such as roll number or year

BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the digital marksheet and save it for future use.

For details on BSEB Bihar Board matric, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.