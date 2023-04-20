Bihar BEd Exam 2023 Result Out; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar BEd result 2023 declared

Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has declared the result for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test 2023. on the official website. Aspirants who took the Bihar BEd CET 2023 examination can check their Bihar BEd entrance results online through the official website of the university at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. To check the Bihar BEd result 2023, candidates need to enter their login ID and password.

The candidates who have qualified the Bihar BEd entrance examination will now have to appear for the counselling process. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check and download Bihar BEd CET 2023 results.

Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result: How to check

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given below in order to check the Bihar BEd entrance exam result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Login' tab to check Bihar BEd result 2023.

Step 3: Enter your login ID and password.

Step 4: Submit details and the Bihar BEd entrance result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result: Direct Link