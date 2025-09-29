BBMKU Result 2025 available at bbmku.ac.in; How to download marksheet PDF BBMKU Result 2025: The students can check the course-wise UG, PG exam results on the official website- bbmku.ac.in. The BBMKU UG, PG marksheet PDF download login credential is roll number.

New Delhi:

The Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) has released the result for various UG, PG courses. The students can check the course-wise UG, PG exam results on the official website- bbmku.ac.in. The BBMKU UG, PG marksheet PDF download login credential is roll number.

The recently announced BBMKU exam results 2025 are- PG Semester III result, LLB Semester III result, PG semester III result, LLB semester III result, BA LLB semester III result.

The students can check BBMKU UG, PG result 2025 on the official website- bbmku.ac.in through these steps. To download BBMKU UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bbmku.ac.in. Click on BBMKU UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF link. Enter roll number as the required login credential. BBMKU UG, PG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BBMKU UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BBMKU UG, PG scorecard 2025: Steps to download at bbmku.ac.in

Visit the official website- bbmku.ac.in

Click on BBMKU UG, PG marksheet PDF link

Use roll number as the required credential for login

BBMKU UG, PG marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save BBMKU UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BBMKU UG, PG marksheet PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass fail status, rank, other details.

About BBMKU

Established in 2017, Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University offers UG and PG courses on various subjects- mass communication, art and culture, law, foreign languages, life science, computer science, environmental science, disaster management, others.

For details on BBMKU UG, PG results 2025, the candidates can visit the official website- bbmku.ac.in.