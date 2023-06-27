Assam PAT result 2023 to be declared today after 5 PM, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam PAT 2023 result download link to be activated today

Assam PAT result 2023 date and time: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam is all set to release the results for Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) today, June 28 after 5 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website of dte.assam.gov.in.

In order to download Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result, candidates will require their roll number and date of birth. Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) was conducted on June 18, 2023.

Candidates who applied and appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 are required to complete their selection of Institutes and Branches and upload their documents to the website from 1 July to 10 July 2023. The link to the choice filling and document uploading process will be activated at dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam PAT result 2023: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website of DTE - dte.assam.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam PAT result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to eneter your registration number, date of birth and other details Assam PAT result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Assam PAT result 2023 and save it for future reference

Assam PAT result 2023 direct download link - to be activated soon

What's next?

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear in the counseling procedure. The date and time details regarding the commencement of the exam will be released soon on the official website of DTE or leading newspapers. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website for latest updates.