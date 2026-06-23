Assam HSLC compartmental result 2026 OUT at sebaonline.org; 52.63% students pass

Guwahati:

The SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 compartmental result 2026 has been announced, the pass percentage touched at . The students who had appeared for SEBA 10th compartment or supplementary examination can check the result on the official website - sebaonline.org. A total of 52.63 per cent students successfully cleared the Class 10 supplementary exam, the pass percentage of female students was 53.49 per cent, male students - 51.33 per cent.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF

The students can check SEBA HSLC 10th compartment or supplementary result 2026 on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. To download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment or supplementary scorecard, candidates need to visit the websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in and click on SEBA Assam HSLC compartment or supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. SEBA Assam HSLC 10th compartment or supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SEBA Assam HSLC, 10th compartment or supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Click on SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard 2026 via App

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on SEBA HSLC result apps

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on SEBA HSLC 10th compartment result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

SEBA HSLC compartment scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard pdf via Digilocker

The students can download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download SEBA HSLC compartment scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your SEBA HSLC compartment scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to check SEBA HSLC 10th compartment result 2026 via SMS

Students can check SEBA HSLC 10th compartment result 2026 via SMS. They need to type AS10 Roll Number and send it to the designated number.

For details on SEBA HSLC 10th compartment exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Also Read | Assam HSLC compartmental result 2026 at sebaonline.org; Know how to download SEBA 10th supplementary scorecard