Assam Gunostav Result 2025 out, direct link here The link to the Gunotsav 2025 results have been activated on the official website. Schools can download results using their credentials on the login page available on SSA, gunotsav2025.in.

Assam Gunostav Results 2025: Elementary Education Samagra Shiksha Assam has finally announced the Gunostav Results 2025 today, on March 27. Schools can download Gunostav results 2025 from the official website of SSA, Smagra Shiksha Axon, https://ssa.assam.gov.in/resource/gunotsav.

According to information shared by the state's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, this year, the 17,585 external evaluators evaluated 38,98,945 students at 44,077 schools. He also added that the government will award tablets to 4,320 students and Rs 25, 000 each to 11,594 A+ graded schools. In order to download Gunostav Results 2025, schools can follow the below-mentioned easy steps.

How to download Gunotsav Results?

Visit the official website of the Department of School Education, Assam.

Click on 'Gunotsav Results'

Enter your UDISE code and password

Gunostav's results will appear on the screen.

Download Assam Gunostav's Results for future reference.

What is Gunotsav?

Gunotsav is a program aimed at improving the quality of education in schools. It is a thorough census-based examination that covers four main areas: community participation and contribution, co-scholastic and other areas, scholastic (learning outcomes), and availability and use of infrastructure.

Gunotsav covers students from Government/Provincialized Schools in Classes 1st to 10th as well as students from Adarsha Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Tea Garden Management Schools, and Tea Garden Model Schools. The assessment is based on OMR. Every school is assessed. Based on performance, schools have received grades of A+, A, B, C, and D.

