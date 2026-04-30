AP SSC marks memo at results.bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com Live: How to download scorecard at LEAP Mobile App

Amaravati (AP):

The BSEAP SSC 10th marks memo download websites and links are - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the AP SSC 10th result websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in, the students can download AP SSC marks memo pdf on the alternative website - manabadi.com. The AP SSC marks memo pdf login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in

The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AP SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com: Steps to download