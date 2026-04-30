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AP SSC marks memo at results.bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com Live: How to download scorecard at LEAP Mobile App

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

AP SSC marks memo at manabadi.com Live: Apart from the AP SSC 10th result websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in, the students can download AP SSC marks memo pdf on the alternative website - manabadi.com. The AP SSC marks memo pdf login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

AP SSC marks memo Live: How to download BSEAP 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC marks memo Live: How to download BSEAP 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. Image Source : results.bse.ap.gov.in
Amaravati (AP):

The BSEAP SSC 10th marks memo download websites and links are - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the AP SSC 10th result websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in, the students can download AP SSC marks memo pdf on the alternative website - manabadi.com. The AP SSC marks memo pdf login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

How to download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in 

The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

AP SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com: Steps to download 

  • Click on SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at manabadi.com 
  • Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
  • Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download 
  • Save Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

Live updates :AP SSC marks memo at manabadi.com Live Updates

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  • 11:24 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC 10th result available at results.bse.ap.gov.in

    AP SSC 10th result is available now on the website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC 10th result OUT

    AP SSC 10th result has been announced, the Manabadi SSC 10th marksheet PDF is available for download on the websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC result 2026: Can pass percentage touches 90%

    AP SSC result 2026 pass percentage can cross 90 per cent. Last year, the AP SSC, 10th pass percentage was 81.14 per cent. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download AP SSC marks memo at LEAP Mobile App

    1. Download LEAP mobile app from Google Playstore 
    2. Register with credentials 
    3. Login now and click on SSC, 10th result 2026 link 
    4. Enter your roll number and date of birth as the login credentials  
    5. AP SSC marks memo PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    6. Save AP SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out. 
  • 10:41 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check AP SSC result via SMS

    Open message app 

    Send a message as SSC [space] roll number to 55352 or 56300.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC marks memo link at manabadi.com: How to download

    The students can follow these steps to download Manabadi AP SSC 10th scorecard PDF - 

    1. Click on SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at manabadi.com 
    2. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
    3. Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download 
    4. Save Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Manabadi AP SSC marks memo

    1. Click on SSC, 10th scorecard PDF at manabadi.com 
    2. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
    3. Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download 
    4. Save Manabadi SSC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC 10th result 2026 links

    AP SSC 10th result 2026 links are - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

     

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC 10th result websites

    AP SSC 10th result websites are - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC 10th result 2026 shortly at results.bse.ap.gov.in

    AP SSC 10th result 2026 will be announced shortly on the websites - results.bse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP SSC 10th marks memo links

    AP SSC 10th marks memo links are - results.bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on Class 10 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AP SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

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