AP SSC 10th Result 2025: BSEAP Class 10th results likely to be out tomorrow, when and where to download Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC 10th Result 2025 tomorrow, April 21. Students who appeared in the exam can download their marksmemo by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

New Delhi:

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to announce the class 10th results tomorrow, April 21, as per media reports. The announcement of the results will be made at the press conference at 11 am. However, the exact date and time of releasing the AP SSC 10th result is not confirmed by the board. Students who appeared in the AP SSC 10th Exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

AP SSC exams were conducted from March 17 to 31, 2025, at various examination centres. The students will be able to download AP SSC marks memo by visiting the official website. Apart from website, students can also download their results via SMS, and Digilocker.

How to download AP 10th Class Results 2025 online?

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on 'class 10 results'

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

bse.ap.gov.in AP SSC result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download AP SSC result 2025 and save it for future reference.

Passing Marks

To pass AP SSC 10th exam 2025, the students are required to score at least 35% marks to pass the BSEAP 10th examinations. Any student failing to secure minimum marks will have to appear for Andhra Pradesh 10th supplementary examination.

What if I fail in AP SSC exams?

Students who will fail in one or two subjects will have an opportunity to improve their marks by appearing in the supplementary exams. The board will release the Andhra Pradesh 10th supplementary dates 2025 after the release of the Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2025. Students can submit their application for an improvement/supplementary exam through the official website. According to sources, the Andhra Pradesh 10th Supplementary exam 2025 is likely to be held in May 2025. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.