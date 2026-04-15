AP Inter result 2026 link at resultsbie.ap.gov.in: How to download BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF

Amaravati:

The BIEAP AP inter result 2026 websites and links are - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. The AP Inter scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 Live: AP Inter 1st, 2nd year exam results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

Visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

Click on the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BIEAP inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AP Inter scorecard at manabadi.com

Apart from the official websites - resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in, the Manabadi AP Inter result will be available at Manabadi portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a printout.

BIEAP Inter scorecard PDF via App: Steps to download

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device Click on AP Inter result apps Download and install a trusted application Open the app and click on AP Inter result link Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AP Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The students can download the AP Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now, log in to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. For details on AP Inter result, please visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

For details on AP Inter result 2026, please visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.