AP EAMCET 2025: Results released on official site | Click here to download and view scorecard

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the results of the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2025 today, June 8. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scores and rank cards on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Total candidates and streams breakdown

A total of 3,62,429 students had registered for the AP EAMCET 2025 exam. Out of them, 2,64,840 candidates appeared for the Engineering stream, and 75,460 appeared for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The results have been made available in the form of scorecards, displaying the candidate's marks and ranks.

AP EAMCET 2025 results overview

Engineering Stream: 1.89 lakh students have qualified.

1.89 lakh students have qualified. Agriculture & Pharmacy Streams: 67,761 students have cleared the exam.

The results were announced by SET Chairman and JNTUK Vice-Chancellor CSRK Prasad at a press conference held at the JNTUK BC Conference Hall.

How to check AP EAMCET 2025 results?

Candidates can follow the simple steps below to check their results:

Visit the Official Website: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the Result Link: Find and click on the "AP EAMCET Result 2025" link. Enter Details: Provide your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Submit: Click submit to view your result. Download and Save: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET Result 2025

Direct Link: AP EAPCET Rank Card 2025

Ranking and Qualifying Criteria

The ranking system for AP EAMCET 2025 is based on a 75:25 weightage formula:

75% from the EAMCET exam score

from the EAMCET exam score 25% from the Class 12 board marks

Candidates must secure at least 40 out of 160 marks (25%) to qualify for counselling. Those who score below the qualifying marks will not be assigned a rank and will be ineligible for the counselling process.

What’s next: Counselling process and cutoff details

APSCHE will soon begin the counselling process for admissions to over 322 participating colleges offering Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh. The counselling schedule will be released shortly, along with cutoff ranks and seat allotment details for each institution.

Candidates are advised to verify their scorecard details and stay updated with counselling schedules. Necessary documents, such as academic certificates, ID proof, and category-related papers, should be gathered in advance for the counselling process.

For any issues or discrepancies, candidates can contact the AP EAMCET helpline or visit the official website for further instructions.