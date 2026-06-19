AP 10th class supplementary results 2026 OUT at results.bse.ap.gov.in; SSC pass percentage touches 82.39%

Amaravati (AP):

The BSEAP AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) Result 2026 has been declared, the overall pass percentage in Class 10 supplementary exam touched at 82.39 per cent, a significant improvement compared to last year's 76.14 per cent. The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th supplementary exam marks memo PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC supplementary exam was held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

How to download AP SSC supplementary scorecard PDF at results.bse.ap.gov.in

The students can check and download AP SSC, 10th supplementary marks memo PDF on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, Class 10 supplementary marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on BSEAP SSC supplementary marks memo PDF link. Enter roll number as the required login credential. BSEAP AP SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will be available for download, save AP SSC, 10th supplementary marks memo PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in

Click on BSEAP AP SSC supplementary marks memo PDF link

Use roll number as the required login credential

BSEAP AP SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEAP AP SSC supplementary marks memo PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check AP SSC, 10th supplementary result via 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp

Students can get their AP SSC supplementary result via "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp. To get AP SSC, 10th supplementary result 2026 via WhatsApp, students can send Hi message to "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp number at 9552300009 followed by registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

BSEAP AP SSC supply scorecard PDF via Digilocker: Steps to download

The students can download AP SSC supply marks memo PDF via Digilocker. To download BSEAP AP SSC supply marks memo PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now, log in to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSEAP AP SSC supply marks memo PDF and take a hard copy of it.

How to download Manabadi AP SSC supply scorecard at manabadi.com

Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Click on BSEAP AP SSC supply marks memo PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEAP AP SSC supplymarks memo PDF will be available for download

Save BSEAP AP SSC supply marks memo PDF and take a print out.

For details on AP SSC supplementary results 2026, please visit the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Also Read | AP Inter supply result 2026 OUT at bie.ap.gov.in; 84% passed in 1st year, 92% in 2nd year