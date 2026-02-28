AISSEE result 2026 out at exams.nta.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2026) result for admission to Class 6 and 9 has been announced. The candidates who had appeared for AISSEE can check and download scorecard and qualified candidates' list PDF on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. The AISSEE 2026 was conducted in pen and paper mode on January 18.

AISSEE result 2026: How to download scorecard PDF

The AISSEE scorecard download link for Class 6 and 9 is cnr.nic.in/Results26/AISSEE/Login. The AISSEE Class 6 and 9 scorecard login credentials are - application number, password. The candidates can follow these steps to download AISSEE Class 6 and 9 scorecard PDF on the official website - cnr.nic.in/Results26/AISSEE/Login. To download AISSEE scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - cnr.nic.in/Results26/AISSEE/Login and click on Class 6, 9 scorecard pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number and password. AISSEE Class 6 and 9 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save AISSEE Class 6 and 9 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Click on AISSEE respective scorecard PDF link for Class 6 and 9

Now enter login credentials - application number and password

AISSEE Class 6, 9 respective scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save AISSEE Class 6, 9 respective scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AISSEE Class 6, 9 qualified candidates list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to check AISSEE result 2026 on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society and download qualified candidates' list PDF. To download AISSEE qualified candidates list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society and click on class-wise candidates list PDF. AISSEE Class 6, 9 candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save AISSEE Class 6, 9 candidates list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society

Click on AISSEE Class 6, 9 respective candidates list PDF link

AISSEE Class 6, 9 respective candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AISSEE Class 6, 9 respective candidates list PDF and take a print out of the same.

AISSEE admission 2026

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the e-counselling process, and the seats will be allotted on the basis of merit and eligibility criteria. "It is hereby notified that all candidates seeking admission through the All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) process for the academic year 2026 shall mandatorily register on the official online counselling portal. Portal address for counselling is pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling. The registration and correction window will remain open till February 28, 2026," AISSEE notification mentioned.

AISSEE final answer key 2026

AISSEE final answer key has been released for Class 6 and 9 and is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

For details on AISSEE, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.