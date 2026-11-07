AIIMS INI CET result 2026 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; 34,236 qualify - check roll number-wise list PDF

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check INI CET result on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. A total of 34,236 candidates got qualified in the INI CET exam held on November 1, 2026.

How to download AIIMS INI CET roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates who had appeared for the INI CET exam can follow these steps to download the roll number-wise list PDF. To download AIIMS INI CET roll number-wise list PDF, candidates can follow these steps - visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in and click on INI CET roll number-wise list PDF link. AIIMS INI CET roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIIMS INI CET roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on AIIMS INI CET roll number-wise list PDF link

AIIMS INI CET roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIIMS INI CET roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AIIMS INI CET scorecard PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIIMS INI CET scorecard 2026 PDF. To download AIIMS INI CET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS INI CET scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. AIIMS INI CET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save AIIMS INI CET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on AIIMS INI CET scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

AIIMS INI CET scorecard will be available for download

Save AIIMS INI CET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIIMS INI CET November scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

INI CET exam is conducted twice a year - January and July. The candidates belonging to the general category is required to secure at least 50 per cent while the reserved category candidates will have to secure 45 per cent marks. Candidates got qualifed for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) programs.

For details on AIIMS INI CET, please visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

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