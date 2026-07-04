AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2026 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; how to download roll number-wise list PDF

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the BSc Nursing exam result 2026, the candidates can check and download BSc Nursing roll-number wise list PDF on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS BSc Nursing exam was held on June 27.

How to download AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can check and download AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. To download AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF link. AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF link

AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF

The candidates can check and download AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF on the official portal - aiimsexams.ac.in. To download AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF link. AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF link

AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off rank 2026