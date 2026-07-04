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AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2026 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; how to download roll number-wise list PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The candidates can check and download BSc Nursing roll-number wise list PDF on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Check category-wise cut off rank here.

Check AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2026 at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Check AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2026 at aiimsexams.ac.in. Image Source : aiimsexams.ac.in
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the BSc Nursing exam result 2026, the candidates can check and download BSc Nursing roll-number wise list PDF on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS BSc Nursing exam was held on June 27. 

How to download AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF 

The candidates can check and download AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. To download AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF link. AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out. 
 
  • Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in 
  • Click on AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF link 
  • AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen  
  • Save AIIMS BSc Nursing roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF 

The candidates can check and download AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF on the official portal - aiimsexams.ac.in. To download AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF link. AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF and take a print out. 
 
  • Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in 
  • Click on AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF link 
  • AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

AIIMS BSc Nursing cut off rank 2026 

Category Cut off rank
UR 21648
UR-PWBD 20626 
EWS 21638 
EWS-PWBD 18487
OBC (NCL) 26041
SC  27532
SC-PWBD 19384
ST
27531
ST-PWBD 20505. 

For details on AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2026, please visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. 

Also Read | NEET PG 2026 on August 30; check revised paper pattern 

 
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AIIMS Bsc Nursing Course Exam Result
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