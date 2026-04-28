AHSEC Assam HS 12th merit list 2026 PDF at resultsassam.nic.in: Meet the toppers

Guwahati:

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS, 12th merit list 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download AHSEC HS, 12th merit list PDF on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

The students can check and download AHSEC HS, Class 12 merit list PDF on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download AHSEC HS, 12th toppers list PDF, visit the official portals - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on AHSEC HS, Class 12 toppers list PDF link. AHSEC Assam HS merit list PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC 12th toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Click on AHSEC HS, 12th toppers list PDF link

AHSEC HS, 12th toppers list PDF will be available for download

Save AHSEC HS merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AHSEC HS, 12th scorecard PDF at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download AHSEC HS marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Click on AHSEC HS marksheet PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to check AHSEC HS result 2026 via SMS

The students can check AHSEC HS result by sending SMS to 5676750 or 56263. Type ASSAM12 and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

How to check AHSEC HS result 2026 at UPOLOBDHA app

Download the official UPOLOBDHA app from Google Playstore

Click on AHSEC HS 12th result link

Enter roll number and registration number

AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for AHSEC HS, 12th Results

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on AHSEC HS result 2026, please visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.