65.92% candidates qualify in AIBE XXI; top 10 states with highest number of qualified candidates

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-21) exam result 2026 has been declared, a total of 1.15 lakh (1,15,805) candidates got qualified in AIBE XXI exam successfully this year, the pass percentage touched 65.92 per cent. The AIBE XXI exam result 2026 is available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com, the candidates can check and download scorecard on the AIBE portal.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualified candidates (78.02 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu - 76.47 per cent, Odisha - 76.35 per cent, J&K and Ladakh - 72.75 per cent, Bihar - 72.32 per cent.

AIBE XXI Result 2026: List of top 10 states with highest number of qualified candidates

Rank Bar Council Qualified Pass rate 1 Uttar Pradesh 13,098 78.02% 2 Tamil Nadu 1,888 76.47% 3 Odisha 720 76.35% 4 Undertaking candidates 71,353 74.35% 5 JK and Ladakh 299 72.75% 6 Bihar 2,233 72.32% 7 Madhya Pradesh 3,838 62.90% 8 Kerala 1,129 60.54% 9 West Bengal 1,091 59.75% 10 Punjab & Haryana 2,134 56.59%

States with lowest number of qualified candidates

Karnataka is the lowest performing state with 32.01 per cent pass rate, followed by Chhattisgarh (32.38 per cent), Gujarat (33.15 per cent), Manipur (34.18 per cent) and Telangana (34.59 per cent).



How to download AIBE XXI scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com

The candidates can check and download AIBE scorecard PDF on the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. To download AIBE scorecard, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE scorecard PDF. Enter login credentials - login id and password. AIBE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIBE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 21 scorecard PDF link

Use login id and password as the required login credentials

AIBE 21 scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIBE 21 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE XXII exam dates, registration process 2026

AIBE XXII exam is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. The AIBE XXII registration will begin on August 19, the candidates can apply on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com till October 27, 2026. The AIBE XXII admit card will be released on November 14, the candidates can download hall ticket on the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XXII is likely to be released between January 7 and 10, 2027.

For details on AIBE XXII exam, please visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

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