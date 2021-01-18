Image Source : SCREENGRAB XAT Result 2021 Declared. Direct link to download

XAT Result 2021: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has announced the XAT 2021 Result on the official website today (January 18). Candidates who had appeared for XAT Examination can now check their results online at xatonline.in.

XAT Result 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- xatonline.in

2. Click on the link 'XAT Scorecard'

3. Key in your XAT registration ID and Date of Birth and click on submit

4. Your XAT Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

XAT Result 2021: Direct link

Click here to download XAT Result 2021

XLRI has announced the XAT result 2021 for the MBA entrance exam which was held on January 3, 2021 in online mode.

