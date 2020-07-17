West Bengal 12th Result 2020 LIVE: WBCHSE HS Result to be out at 3.30 pm today

Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal 12th Result 2020 Live Updates

West Bengal 12th Result 2020 LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the Higher Secondary examination or Class 12 Results today (July 17) at 3.30 pm. However, the students will be able to check their scores from 4 pm onwards.

Once declared, students who had appeared for the WBCHSE Board Exam 2020 can check their West Bengal HS Results at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students were registered for the West Bengal Class 12th board exam this year.

West Bengal 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates:

01:45 pm: Direct Link to Check West Bengal 12th Result 2020

Students should note that the direct links to check and download West Bengal HS Result will be available once the WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2020 are released.

01:30 pm: How to Check West Bengal Results via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to download the WBCHSE Results 2020 app. Once the app is downloaded, the student simply needs to enter their login credentials to identify themselves.

01:20 pm: Websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2020

Students who had appeared for the WBCHSE Board Exam 2020 can check their West Bengal HS Results at wbresults.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, fastresults.in.

01:15 pm: How to check WBCHSE HS (Class 12) Result 2020

Visit the official website – wbchse.nic.in

Click on the result link - ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference

01:00 pm: WBCHSE to declare West Bengal Class 12th results today

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results today at wbchse.nic.in.

