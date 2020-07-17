Image Source : PTI WBCHSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal 12th Result 2020 to be declared today at 3.30 pm. Check details

West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Result 2020: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the West Bengal HS or Class 12 examination results today. According to media reports, WBCHSE will announce the WB 12th results at 3.30 pm, however, the students will be able to check their scores from 4 pm onwards.

Once declared, students who had appeared for the WBCHSE Board Exam 2020 can check their West Bengal HS Results at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Students can also get their results via SMS and mobile app.

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website – wbchse.nic.in

Click on the result link - ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check via app

Go to Google PlayStore

Search for the WBCHSE Results 2020 app and click on install.

Enter login credential

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on screen

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their WBCHSE HS Result 2020.

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

results.shiksha

westbengal.shiksha

westbengalonline.in

fastresults.in

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download West Bengal HS Result will be available once the WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2020 are released.

Over 8 lakh students were registered for the West Bengal Class 12th board exam this year.

