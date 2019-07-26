WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 to be declared by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board today. Check here

WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 to be declared today

WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019: The Joint Entrance for B. Sc Nursing (JENPAUH) results will be declared by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) today. Candidates who had appeared for the WBJEE JENPAUH exam should visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in to check their exam result.

How to check WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019

1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Login/register to the portal

4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

5. Click submit

6. Your WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

What is JENPAUH

The Joint Entrance for B. Sc Nursing (JENPAUH) is mainly conducted for candidates seeking admission to nursing courses, which may include B.Sc Nursing, B.Sc Operation Theatre Technology, B.Sc PA, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and B.Sc. Perfusion Technology.

When was the JENPAUH entrance exam held

The JENPAUH entrance exam was held on June 30, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam should be able to check their result on the official website today.

WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019

Students should note that the WBJEE JENPAUH will be declared in the form of a scorecard. The qualifying candidates will be shortlisted for the conselling process. The scorecard will carry details like the name of the candidate, marks, rank, qualifying status and more.