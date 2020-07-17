WBCHSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal 12th Result 2020 DECLARED. Here's how to check

Image Source : INDIA TV WBCHSE HS Result 2020 DECLARED: Direct Link to check West Bengal 12th Result 2020

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 DECLARED: The West Bengal HS (Class 12) or Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 has been declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today. However, the students will be able to check their scores from 4 pm onwards. Students who had appeared for the West Bengal Board Exam 2020 can check their WBCHSE HS Results through the official websites-- wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in. Students can also get their results via SMS and mobile app.

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website – wbchse.nic.in

Click on the result link - ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check via app

Go to Google PlayStore

Search for the WBCHSE Results 2020 app and click on install.

Enter login credential

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on screen

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their WBCHSE HS Result 2020.

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

results.shiksha

westbengal.shiksha

westbengalonline.in

fastresults.in

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download West Bengal Class 12 Result will be available once the WBCHSE HS Results 2020 are released on the official websites.

