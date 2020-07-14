Image Source : FILE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal to declare class 10 result tomorrow, class 12 result on July 17

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamil Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow, on July 15 while the class 12th result will be declared on July 17, ANI reported on Tuesday.

“Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee,” ANI tweeted.

Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/DCgEQlx07S — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Once the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 is declared, candidates can check their results on official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in or third-party website examresults.net.

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link - ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020’

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

The WBBSE class 10th exam was held from February 18 to 27 while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had conducted the class 12th exam from February 12 to 27.

This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the Madhyamik examinations this year and of them, 5,76,009 are girls.

