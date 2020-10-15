UPSEE Result 2020 announced at upsee.nic.in. Here's how to download scorecard

Image Source : GOOGLE UPSEE Result 2020 announced at upsee.nic.in. Here's how to download score card

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU, has released the UPSEE 2020 result on its official website upsee.nic.in. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Pathak and Prof. Vineet Kansal announced the result of UPSEE 2020.

All students who appeared for the UPSEE MTech, MPharm, MArch, MDes, and MURP entrance tests can visit the aforementioned website and check their results.

Sanyam Saxena from Moradabad secured the first position, Akash Sinha of Varanasi stood second and Jai Kumar Thakur of Prayagraj bagged the third spot.

Students must note that results for subjects Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), Master of Design (MDes) have not been announced yet.

A total of 16,0610 candidates registered for UPSEE exam. Out of these, 13,45,050 appeared in the examination and 1,23,027 were declared successful. Of the successful candidates, 31614 were female, 91411 male and two transgenders. As per the categories— 57642 are general, 47202 OBC, 17709 SC and 474 ST.

How to download UPSEE Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam i.e. upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to the Alerts Section of the website

Step 3: Click on Link for MTech, MPharm, MArch, MDes and MURP Results

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input field

Step 5: Enter your Exam Roll Number in the first field

Step 6: Input your date of birth in the second field

Step 7: Verify that you are not a robot

Step 8: Click on Submit button after confirming all the details

Step 9: Your UPSEE 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 10: Download result scorecard or take printout for future reference

